Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma team up for Zoya Akhtar’s short in Ghost Stories

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen alongside Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma in Zoya Akhtar’s short in the Netflix anthology titled Ghost Stories.

Advertising

Ghost Stories is a series of four short films directed by Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee. The four directors are joining hands after the success of 2018’s Lust Stories, which was also released on Netflix.

In a statement earlier, Zoya Akhtar said she was looking forward to working on Ghost Stories. “Working with Netflix is a delight for any filmmaker whose story is sacrosanct. As a writer/director, I thrive on bending genres and inverting tropes and I am so looking forward to attempting that with a ghost story,” she said.

Vijay Varma, who shot to fame with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, will be collaborating with the director for the second time. He is gearing up for his international debut with director Mira Nair’s adaptation of A Suitable Boy.

Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, is busy with Karan Johar’s next production, Dostana 2, where she will share screen space with actor Karthik Aryan for the first time. The film is being directed by debutant Collin D’Cunha. She will also be seen in Kargil Girl and Takht.