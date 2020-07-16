Netflix’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl to premiere on August 12

Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl is helmed by Sharan Sharma. Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl is helmed by Sharan Sharma.

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will release on August 12 on Netflix, the makers announced on Thursday. Janhvi plays the titular role in the biopic based on the first woman officer in combat.

Janhvi took to Instagram to share the release date of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and wrote, “Proud to bring to you the story of India’s first woman Air Force Officer to go to war. A journey that I hope will inspire you the way that it has inspired me. 🤞🏻GunjanSaxena – The Kargil Girl is landing on 12th August to your #Netflix screens!”

The film has been directed by Sharan Sharma and co-produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.

This is the first time in her short career that Janhvi Kapoor will be seen portraying a real life character. Gunjan Saxena, the daughter of an army officer, was asked by the Indian Air Force to fly in Srinagar and rescue her contemporaries when the India-Pakistan war escalated in 1999. She was later honoured with the Shaurya Vir award by the Indian government for displaying exemplary courage during war time.

Apart from Janhvi, the film also features the likes of Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Manav Vij and Vineet Kumar Singh among others in significant parts.

Gunjan Saxena was supposed to have a theatrical release on April 24 this year. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film has opted for a digital release.

Besides Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, 16 new films and shows will soon release on Netflix, including Ludo, Dolly Kitty Aur Wo Chamakte Sitare, Bombay Rose, Raat Akeli Hai, AK vs AK, Torbaaz, Ginny Weds Sunny, Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Crazy, Khaali Khuhi, Serious Men, Class of ’83, A Suitable Boy, Mismatched, Masaba Masaba, Bombay Begums and Bhaag Beanie Bhaag.

