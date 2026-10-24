Janhvi Kapoor says she gained weight when Karan Johar stopped talking to her: ‘I was hurt’

After Salman Khan-Karisma Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna, actors Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are all set to join Karan Johar on the third episode of Koffee with Karan Season 9. The makers dropped the episode’s promo on Saturday, revealing that while the episode will begin with Bawaal co-stars Janhvi and Varun, Arjun will join them midway through, much like Karisma Kapoor’s surprise appearance in the Salman Khan episode. The episode marks a significant moment as Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar reunite on the show following reports of a fallout between the two earlier this year.

Introducing his latest guests in the promo, Karan Johar said, “On the show today, they will not be so sanskaari. Things will just happen.” The promo then offered glimpses of the buzzer round, during which the actors were seen engaging in a dramatic, albeit playful, argument. At one point, Janhvi exclaimed, “Don’t insult me, I am feeling attacked.”

Varun also revealed that Karan had, at one point, stopped speaking to both him and Janhvi. “I was hurt with both of you,” Karan said. Janhvi responded, “I gained weight when we stopped talking.”

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The exchange comes amid speculation about a fallout between Janhvi and Karan earlier this year, after the actor left his talent management agency, Dharma Cornerstone Artist Agency (DCAA), to join Collective Artists Network. However, neither has publicly confirmed a personal rift.

The promo also showed Varun accusing Karan of making some rather dramatic statements.

A surprised Karan asked, “What do you mean by that?” “You became Bachchan from K3G,” Varun replied, leaving Janhvi laughing. Varun continued the dramatic act, declaring, “Main bada hoon! Haq hai mera!”

Karan then announced, “We have a twist and a surprise,” before introducing Arjun Kapoor. In another moment from the promo, Varun claimed that he would turn to Arjun for marriage and career advice. The promo ended with a rapid-fire question from Karan: “One Instagram account that is giving all the time?” Without pausing to think, Janhvi answered, “Ravi Kishan.” She then imitated the actor and recalled his statement: “Naam ya daam? Naam… Money follows my brother.”

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Karan Johar on Janhvi Kapoor’s exit from his talent agency

Janhvi’s appearance on the show comes amid speculation about her equation with Karan following her departure from DCAA earlier this year. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the filmmaker addressed the movement of talent between agencies without naming Janhvi directly.

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“There will be some talent who come to us and go; between the three leading agencies, there is always passing the parcel that is happening,” he said. He added, “Anyone who has left our agency, I will always wish them well and also work with them.”

Karan further clarified that an actor’s departure from his agency did not necessarily affect their professional relationship. “Many times, they have left our agency and I still continue to work with them,” he said.

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The filmmaker also spoke about the pressures facing young actors, saying, “We are dealing with an anxiety-ridden, anxious generation who want the validation of stardom very fast, and I don’t blame them because they are judged on a daily basis.”

Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar’s reported fallout

Varun, too, has been linked to speculation about a possible fallout with Karan. Reports emerged after Varun’s film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai moved its release date from June 12 to May 22, setting up a box-office clash with Karan’s Chaand Mera Dil. However, there has been no official confirmation of a personal dispute between the two. Eventually, the film released on June 5.

How many times have Janhvi, Varun appeared on Koffee with Karan?

With this episode, Janhvi will make her fourth appearance on Koffee with Karan. She previously appeared in Season 6 with Arjun Kapoor, Season 7 with Sara Ali Khan and Season 8 with her sister Khushi Kapoor.

For Varun, this will be his sixth appearance. He previously featured in Season 4 with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, Season 5 with Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Season 7 with Anil Kapoor, and Season 8 with Sidharth Malhotra.

The episode will stream on Wednesday on JioHotstar.