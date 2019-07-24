Janelle Monae to play the lead in Homecoming Season 2

Singer-actor Janelle Monae is stepping into the shoes of original star Julia Roberts to headline the sophomore season of Amazon drama Homecoming.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Monae will play “a tenacious woman who finds herself floating in a canoe, with no memory of how she got there or even who she is” in the paranoia thriller.

Roberts will continue her association with the show – her first TV series regular role – in the capacity of an executive producer alongside showrunner Sam Esmail.

Podcast creators Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg will also executive produce.

It is currently unclear if any of the previous cast members, including Stephan James and Bobby Cannavale, will return for the follow-up season. Homecoming season two will start shooting later this year.