Jamtara Sabka Number Aayega season 2 trailer: Seema Pahwa joins Netflix’s show on phishing

Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega is set to return on Netflix with a new season. The streaming giant released the web show’s trailer on Thursday and the premise of the show based on phishing looks bigger and more dangerous this time on.

Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega’s first season garnered a lot of love from the audiences and critics because of its raw, real and riveting nature.

In the trailer we see the enormous growth in phishing in Jharkand’s Jamtara village. The show is based on true events. Season 2 teases bigger scams and unseen threats weaving in old rivalries with new characters, bringing things to a head as Gudiya (Monika Panwar) takes on Brajesh (Amit Sial).

About the show’s new season, director Soumendra Padhi shares, “Over the last few years, we’ve seen a huge uptick in the number of phishing scams. All of us at some point have received a call asking for our OTP number or CVV code. A number of the young people in Jamtara took advantage of unsuspecting people who weren’t tech-savvy, successfully building a hub for endless cash, with a mobile address book and quick dial. Season 1 saw huge success. We’ve been humbled by the response and how word spread. The ability it had to also educate whilst entertaining people has been incredible.This season we’ll witness our favorites fight back much like ‘David’, trying to take on Goliath (Brajesh). Innovating and sharpening their cyber fraud plans, akin to sand, falls through their hands, no matter how they try to control it. As the rivalries intensify, the frauds will as well.”

In addition to Sparsh Srivastav, Monika Panwar, Anshumaan Pushkar and Amit Sial, Jamtara’s voice of reason, SP Dolly aka Aksha Pardasany is back. The new season also brings in new players with Seema Pahwa as Ganga Devi and promising young actor, Ravi Chahal.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios’ Tipping Point, from National Award winning director, Soumendra Padhi and writer Trishant Srivastava, season 2 of Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega is set to launch on Netflix on the September 23, 2022.