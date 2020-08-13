Jamie Foxx is an amazing entertainer: Project Power director

Project Power will release on August 14 on Netflix. Project Power will release on August 14 on Netflix.

Starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback in lead roles, Project Power is about a mysterious drug that gives superhuman abilities to those who pop it for five minutes. The catch is, it may also be fatal and kill the consumer. The film has been directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman.

Joost spoke about working with Foxx in the movie. He said in a statement “Jamie made me laugh harder than I’ve ever laughed in a professional setting. He’s an amazing entertainer on every level, but especially as an actor. He brought so much humanity to this role. You just can’t help but root for him on his journey.”

“Jamie and Joe are incredibly different,” said Joost. “They have totally different styles which I think is why they’re so great together and why they’ve had so much fun working together. Jamie literally has intro music every time he walks on set. He carries around this backpack with a speaker in it, and every time he walks on set, you hear some incredible song.”

He added, “When it comes to Joe, you turn around and realize he’s been standing right behind you for five minutes watching the shot you’ve been setting up.”

The official synopsis of the film reads. “On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.”

