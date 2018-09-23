Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt to feature in Netflix’s untitled sci-fi thriller

Jamie Foxx will be seen alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi film. Jamie Foxx will be seen alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi film.

Jamie Foxx will act alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi film. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the feature will be directed by filmmaker duo Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman from a script by Mattson Tomlin.

The two are best known for directing the third and fourth installments of Paranormal Activity series as well as documentary Catfish. The film has been described as a “heightened sci-fi action thriller” set in Portland which is ridden with a drug that gives people a range of superpowers. The film is set in Portland during a drug epidemic.

Gordon-Levitt will play a cop whose job is to get the drug off the street, but realises that the only way to fight the users is to take the drug himself. The untitled film starts production next month in New Orleans.

Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitrecordjoe) will co-star in a new sci-fi film that will premiere exclusively on Netflix, and I don’t want to give away any spoilers, but I can tell you: There will be superpowers. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) September 20, 2018

Jamie Foxx’s next projects include Robin Hood, historical action and adventure film based on the legendary character of the same name, and Just Mercy, a wrongful conviction drama that is being filmed currently. Robin Hood is set for a November 21 release later this year, while Just Mercy will release is January 17, 2020.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt will star in an indie thriller called 7500, which is a German-American production. He was last seen in a starring role in 2016’s Snowden, in which he played the title role of American whistleblower Edward Snowden.

