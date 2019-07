Filmmaker James Wan has been roped in to direct Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series remake.

Advertising

According to Deadline, the show is labelled as a YA horror series, with John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum cowriter Shay Hatten attached to pen the script.

No other details about the project are out yet.

The series reimagines the 1997 film that starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Jim Gillespie directed the original teen slasher film.