James Marsden in talks for The Stand adaptation

Westworld star James Marsden is in negotiations to play a lead role in CBS All Access’ adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand.

Advertising

The story is set in a world “decimated by a plague and locked in an elemental struggle between good and evil.”

The novel also features the first appearance of long-running King character Randall Flagg, an embodiment of evil. In The Stand he is pitted against 108-year-old Mother Abigail and the survivors of the plague.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, if things work out, Marsden will play Stu Redman, who is immune to the virus that wiped out much of the population and becomes a leader of the survivors.

Advertising

The Fault in Our Stars director Josh Boone and Homeland’s Ben Cavell are attached as the creators on the 10-episode series.

This is not a first project based on King’s 1978 novel. ABC aired a critically-acclaimed and highly watched six-hour miniseries based on the book in 1994.

Actor Gary Sinise played the role of Stu Redman in the ABC miniseries.