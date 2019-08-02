Toggle Menu
James Marsden, Amber Heard to star in The Standhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/james-marsden-amber-heard-the-stand-stephen-king-5871458/

James Marsden, Amber Heard to star in The Stand

James Marsden and Amber Heard were added to the cast of The Stand. The CBS All Access limited series is based on Stephen King's novel of the same name.

james marsden amber heard
Actors James Marsden and Amber Heard (Photos by Brent N. Clarke, and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

James Marsden and Amber Heard will star in The Stand, a limited series based on the Stephen King novel.

CBS All Access said Thursday that King will write the final chapter of the drama, a coda not in his book about a plague-devastated world.

Marsden will play Stu, a factory worker facing an extraordinary situation. Heard’s character is Nadine, who follows an evil being with supernatural powers.

Odessa Young and Henry Zaga also will be part of the cast, the streaming service said.

Advertising

The Stand was adapted for 1994 miniseries, which was written by King and included Gary Sinise and Ruby Dee in the cast.

The premiere date and other stars of CBS All Access’ The Stand are yet to be announced.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Katy Perry and others ordered to pay 2.78 million dollar for copying song
2 Nazriya shares adorable moment with her dog Oreo
3 Throwback video: Not all Bollywood parties have celebrities in a “drugged state”