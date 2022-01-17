James Gunn reveals Peacemaker’s salacious Batman joke almost didn’t make it. Here’s why

Peacemaker, the first TV show from Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn, is based on the DC character of the same name. Mostly a supervillain in comics, and more like an anti-hero in Gunn’s hands, Christopher Smith as Peacemaker is called an irreverent character, and was described as a “do*chey Captain America” by Cena himself.

He is the embodiment of the American state in many ways, and even has a Bald eagle as a pet/sidekick, rather unimaginatively called Eagly.

As his name suggests, he wants world peace at any cost, and would not mind killing an innocent. Or at least that is what he tells himself and others. He is mostly despised by nearly anybody who knows him.

It makes sense that he will not be particularly respectful of DC superheroes, who are regarded almost as gods. In the trailer itself, we saw him uttering the f-word in relation to Aquaman.

But it was the Dark Knight himself who not surprisingly proved too sacrosanct for DC. Apparently, Smith calls Batman a p***y in one of the episodes’ script, and the DC execs took exception to it. The said expression as per TV Line, was instigated by a person saying Peacemaker cannot be a hero, for he kills people, unlike Batman.

Gunn said at The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV’s Top 5 podcast, “I was very surprised, because they were not too fond of Peacemaker calling Batman a p***y.

He added, “I’m like, ‘But he talks about all these other terrible things about all these other superheroes that are much worse. Not only that, Batman is the only one he makes a fair point about; everybody else he’s really just believing stuff that he read on the internet. Everything that he believes is kind of nonsense, and Batman is the only one has has a point of view on that makes any sense whatsoever.”

Peacemaker arrived on January 13 on HBO Max. There is no word on Indian distribution yet.