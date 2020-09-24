James Gunn is developing Peacemaker series with John Cena

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be released on August 6, 2021. (Photo: Warner Bros)

There is almost a year for the release of The Suicide Squad, but a series based on John Cena’s character in the movie, Peacemaeker, is already greenlit.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and Cena are joining hands for an “action-adventure-comedy” series for WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max.

The first season will consist of eight episodes. Gunn will write the episodes and will direct many including the first episode.

John Cena’s Peacemaker, who real name is Christopher Smith, is an extremely pacifist man and a deadly vigilante and so committed to the cause that he is ready to use whatever it takes to establish and maintain peace. This includes killing.

In a promo unveiled during the first phase of DC FanDome event, Cena described the character as a “douchey Captain America.”

As per THR, Gunn said in a statement, “Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag.”

The publication reports that in the series, Peacemaker is described as a man who “believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.”

The Suicide Squad, which is James Gunn’s irreverent take on supervillains who are forced to be superheroes, has colour, fun and the weird goodness of the comic-books. Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney return in their roles of Amanda Waller, Harley Quinn, Rick Flag and Captain Boomerang, respectively. Apart from Peacemaker, the new characters include Bloodsport, The Thinker, Blackguard, Polka-Dot Man, Savant, Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, Ratcatcher, King Shark, Weasel, The Javelin and others played by Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn and Flula Borg, respectively. Taika Waititi’s role is yet unknown. The Suicide Squad will release on December 22, 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd