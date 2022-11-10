James Corden says he would love to do a Bollywood version of Carpool Karaoke: ‘Nothing would give me more pleasure’

James Corden, who is currently promoting his Amazon Prime Video series Mammals, recently said that he would love to do a Bollywood version of Carpool Karaoke. The segment from his late night show The Late Late Show with James Corden is hugely popular and features musical guest stars as they sing-along their songs with Corden.

In a interview with India Today, Corden was asked if he would like to do a version of Carpool Karaoke in India and he said, “Nothing would give me more pleasure. I would love to, truly. I would absolutely… I would love it. It would be great. Do you think I’d be any good doing some Bollywood dancing? I would really love to be part of it. If you would have me, I’ll be there.”

James Corden added that he didn’t even know that his show The Late Late Show with James Corden had a fan base in India and would love to come here for a Bollywood segment. “I didn’t even know that our show was popular in India so this is incredible to me. I can’t wait to come and see you. I’ll be there.”

James Corden recently announced that he will be ending his late night talk show The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2023. He told Deadline, “It’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [his contract for a year]. I always thought I’d do the show] for five years and then leave, and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”