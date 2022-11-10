scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

James Corden says he would love to do a Bollywood version of Carpool Karaoke: ‘Nothing would give me more pleasure’

James Corden recently said that he would love to do a Bollywood version of Carpool Karaoke.

James CordenJames Corden on the sets of The Late Late Show. (Photo: James Corden/Instagram)

James Corden, who is currently promoting his Amazon Prime Video series Mammals, recently said that he would love to do a Bollywood version of Carpool Karaoke. The segment from his late night show The Late Late Show with James Corden is hugely popular and features musical guest stars as they sing-along their songs with Corden.

In a interview with India Today, Corden was asked if he would like to do a version of Carpool Karaoke in India and he said, “Nothing would give me more pleasure. I would love to, truly. I would absolutely… I would love it. It would be great. Do you think I’d be any good doing some Bollywood dancing? I would really love to be part of it. If you would have me, I’ll be there.”

James Corden added that he didn’t even know that his show The Late Late Show with James Corden had a fan base in India and would love to come here for a Bollywood segment. “I didn’t even know that our show was popular in India so this is incredible to me. I can’t wait to come and see you. I’ll be there.”

Also Read |James Corden and the dangers of likability

James Corden recently announced that he will be ending his late night talk show The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2023. He told Deadline, “It’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [his contract for a year]. I always thought I’d do the show] for five years and then leave, and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extradition Treaty’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extradition Treaty’ or ...
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-11-2022 at 08:30:43 pm
Next Story

Maddison, Wilson and Rashford named in England World Cup squad

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

New mom Alia Bhatt brings baby girl home with husband Ranbir Kapoor
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement