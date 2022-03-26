James Bond gets reality TV show spinoff 007’s Road to a Million

A reality game show inspired by the James Bond franchise is in development at Amazon Prime Video, reported Variety. Titled 007’s Road to a Million, the show will be produced by British production company 72 Films, MGM Television, and Bond movie producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson.

As per Variety, the eight episode series will feature a team of two people who will compete in James Bond-esque racing events for a £1 million prize. The format will include tests related to intelligence and endurance, and will take place in popular locations from Bond movies.

007’s Road to a Million has reportedly been in production for four years, and predates the finalisation of Amazon-MGM’s $8.5 billion deal. It is the first James Bond spinoff reality show.

Meanwhile, a chapter ended in the history of the James Bond franchise last year with No Time to Die. The long-awaited and much-delayed movie was the conclusion of Daniel Craig’s era as Bond, and was both a commercial and critical success. Broccoli and Wilson must also be on the hunt for the next actor to play the coveted role.

We do know that the next Bond will be a British man, and not a woman as many had hoped. Broccoli had made it clear in 2021. She told The Hollywood Reporter, “I think it will be a man because I don’t think a woman should play James Bond. I believe in making characters for women and not just having women play men’s roles. I don’t think there are enough great roles for women, and it’s very important to me that we make movies for women about women. He should be British, so British can be any [ethnicity or race].”