Jamai 2.0 Season 2 teaser: Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma up the ante

The makers of Jamai 2.0 Season 2 shared the first teaser of the web series on Monday. The teaser of the Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma-starrer opens with a steamy sequence, highlighting the chemistry of the lead actors. However, soon the story takes an interesting turn, promising us a thrilling ride.

Talking about Jamai 2.0 Season 2, Ravi Dubey said in a statement, “Jamai 2.0 has been a tremendous journey for all of us. For me, it has been a space of growth and more opportunities. It makes me extremely happy that we are coming back with the second season.”

Nia Sharma too is excited for the release of Jamai 2.0 Season 2.

The ultimate battle of love and revenge is about to begin. 😎 Ready for some fireworks? 🔥#Jamai2Point0 #Season2 Teaser Out Now#LoveOrFamily #sidniforever pic.twitter.com/8d5BLOjZMy — ZEE5Premium (@ZEE5Premium) January 25, 2021

“I am super excited that the audience is finally getting to see the teaser of the second season and honestly I cannot wait for the series to release and for everyone to enjoy it. The first season was a massive success because of the love the audience showered on us, and I hope they continue to do so this time around as well,” the actor said.

Apart from Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma, the series also stars Achint Kaur, Sudhanshu Pandey, Vin Rana and Priya Banerjee.

Directed by Aarambhh M Singh, Jamai 2.0 Season 2 will stream on ZEE5 from February 26 onwards.