Monday, June 20, 2022
Jaideep Ahlawat grooves with ‘the original Hamma Hamma girl’ Sonali Bendre, says he is the ‘luckiest guy in the world’

Jaideep Ahlawat and Sonali Bendre recently shared the screen in web series Broken News.

June 20, 2022 6:41:54 pm
jaideep and sonaliJaideep and Sonali shake a leg to Hamma Hamma. (Photo: Jaideep/Instagram)

Acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat recently turned one of his wishes into a reality when he got a chance to dance with his Broken News co-star Sonali Bendre on the latter’s hit track “Hamma Hamma”.

In a video shared by Jaideep on his social media handles, the actors can be seen swaying to Bombay song “Hamma Hamma” at Broken News’ success bash.

Along with the video, Jaideep wrote a sweet, star-struck note which read, “For Those Who haven’t seen me Dancing 🙈🙈🙈. And that with The Original HUMMA GIRL ❤️❤️❤️. Ain’t me one of the Luckiest guys in the world to dance with her on this !!!! ❤️❤️❤️. Success Party #brokennews.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jaideep Ahlawat (@jaideepahlawat)

ZEE5 series Broken News stars Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta said that the show felt more like a crime thriller, rather than a cautionary tale, which was presumably its original aim. In her review, she wrote, “The show comes off more like a crime thriller than what it promises at the outset – an exploration of how TV news is shaping everyday discourse in the country.”

