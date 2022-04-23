Jada Pinkett Smith’s talk show briefly addresses Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar controversy

Will Smith‘s wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith, has addressed the Oscar slap controversy briefly on her show, Red Table Talk. A title card at the beginning of the first episode of the Facebook Watch original show’s fifth season alluded to the incident.

The title card read, “Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls.” The statement continued, “Until then the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring, and healing testimonies like that of our incredible impressive first guest.”

And that’s all. There was no other reference to the slap. The episode hosted actor-singer Janelle Monáe, who came out as non-binary, and they were the focus.

On March 28 evening (March 29 morning in India), during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage, after the actor-comedian made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s health condition, alopecia.

While Smith appeared to laugh at the joke at first, a few seconds later, he was seen walking up to the stage, and in full view of the audience, went on to attack the comedian.

Immediately after the ceremony ended, the Academy tweeted out a statement condemning violence. Later, Smith was banned from the Oscars and other Academy events for 10 years. But he retains the Oscar trophy that he was awarded in the Best Actor category for the sports drama King Richard.