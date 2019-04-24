Jacqueline Fernandez to make digital debut with Netflix’s Mrs Serial Killer

Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday became the latest Bollywood actor to hop on the digital bandwagon. She will be seen in Netflix’s thriller Mrs Serial Killer. Helmed by Shirish Kunder and produced by wife Farah Khan, the film tells the story of a wife whose husband is framed in serial murders and is imprisoned. To save him, she has to perform a murder exactly like the serial killer. It will stream on Netflix later this year

Advertising

Making the announcement on their official Twitter handle, Netflix wrote, “Just a very excited PSA that @Asli_Jacqueline is officially part of the Netflix fam with Mrs. Serial Killer. Here’s hoping that if we are ever framed for murder, she’s got our back!”

Netflix also shared the first look of Jacqueline Fernandez from the film. In the monochrome photo, Jacqueline looks intriguing with a scarf wrapped around her head.

Shirish Kunder had earlier tweeted about the show. He wrote, “Always wanted to make a “killer” entry into the digital world. So here I am, finally making my digital debut with a Netflix Original Film: MRS. SERIAL KILLER. More exciting announcements to follow!”

Just a very excited PSA that @Asli_Jacqueline is officially part of the Netflix fam with Mrs. Serial Killer. Here’s hoping that if we are ever framed for murder, she’s got our back! pic.twitter.com/bHhiyCKFJm — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 24, 2019

Super stoked to announce my new @NetflixIndia Original film, Mrs. Serial Killer is coming soon. This is going to be fun 🔪🔪 @TheFarahKhan @Shirishkunder @shrishtiarya https://t.co/DvPiYbcgc9 — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) April 24, 2019 Advertising

Last year, Kunder announced venturing into the web space with the tweet that read, “Happy to share that I’m finally venturing into the world of web series. Very excited about the possibilities and freedom this platform offers. Just committed to my first one. More details in good time.”

On the movies front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in 2018 film Race 3. The film tanked at the box office and was panned by critics and the audience alike. She also has Drive and Salman Khan starrer Kick 2 in her kitty.