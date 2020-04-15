Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee’s Netflix film Mrs Serial Killer to premiere on May 1

Mrs Serial Killer will mark the second collaboration of Jacqueline Fernandez and Netflix. She was earlier seen in the Netflix film Drive, which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput.

Published: April 15, 2020
Jacqueline Fernandez will soon be seen in the Shirish Kunder directorial Mrs Serial Killer

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Netflix movie Mrs Serial Killer will start streaming on the OTT platform from May 1. The release date was announced by Jacqueline and co-star Manoj Bajpayee in a video released on Wednesday.

In the video, the two can be seen interacting via a video call. Post a healthy banter, the premiere date of the movie was shared by Bajpayee.

The official synopsis of Mrs Serial Killer reads, “When her husband is framed and imprisoned for a string of shocking murders, how far will a doting wife go to prove his innocence?”

The film will mark the second collaboration of Jacqueline Fernandez and Netflix. She was earlier seen in the Netflix film Drive, which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shirish Kunder directorial Mrs Serial Killer is produced by Farah Khan. The movie will also see Uri actor Mohit Raina in a pivotal role.

