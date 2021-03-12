Jackie Shroff reveals why he isn’t wearing any clothes in OK Computer

The trailer of Hotstar Specials’ OK Computer starring Vijay Varma, dropped recently. And among the reasons which make the series a unique watch is Jackie Shroff’s character. The ace actor, who plays the role of Pushpak, appeared in the trailer sans any clothing. He was instead hiding behind trees and bushes.

Pushpak seems to be an unconventional character. Donning grey shades and cow filter, he is the leader of an anti-technology and anti-science cult, and also one of the prime suspects of the murder, which Vijay Varma’s Saajan Kundu is investigating. The murder has ostensibly been committed by a self-driving car.

Jackie Shroff plays the role of Pushpak in OK Computer.

Revealing why his character did not need any costume production, Shroff shared, “My character Pushpak understands technology as a necessity but not at the cost of harming or disrupting the environment. Along with technology, there should be more lean towards the environment for the next generation. I was so intrigued by this role and this series, that I felt I should be wearing an outfit made of fallen leaves and flowers but the creative team suggested the part about being bare naked and I incorporated that into my character. While watching the series, I hope audiences find joy in the quirks because I have enjoyed playing this role.”

OK Computer is touted to be India’s first sci-fi comedy. From its trailer, one gets a hint that the plot tackles with the bigger debate around our future being controlled by Artificial Intelligence, and whether human-created technology will overpower mankind.

OK Computer has been producer and co-written by Anand Gandhi. Also starring actors Radhika Apte, Jackie Shroff, Rasika Dugal and others, the show will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on March 26.