Jack Ryan season 2 teaser: John Krasinski’s CIA agent goes to South America

In Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan season 2, the action moves to an unnamed South American country. The first look teaser for the series has been released by Amazon. The first season was positively reviewed overall due to action and characters, but was also criticised for having low thematic depth.

The second season has Jack (John Krasinski) facing “the forces in power in a dangerous, declining democratic regime in South America.”

The teaser introduces the South American country where the action will take place. There seem to be anti-government demonstrations on the streets. We see a time bomb being detonated and a car blowing up. There are terrorists firing, there is an aerial shot of an explosion and we find Ryan bleeding, his ears ringing.

After a few unrelated shots, we see Jack chasing somebody with a backpack on the rooftops. There are men parachuting off an aircraft. Jack handles a tactical rifle with a scope mounted on it.

John Krasinski is the fifth actor to play the character after Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine, who played the role in the film series.

Jack Ryan season 1 received a 74 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus read, “Though not as thematically rich as some of its geopolitical predecessors, Jack Ryan is a satisfying addition to the genre buoyed by exceptional action sequences and a likable cast.”

Jack Ryan season 2 does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to come in 2019 itself.