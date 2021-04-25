Jaaved Jaaferi returns in his Takeshi’s Castle avatar with Netflix’s Lava Ka Dhaava​, watch video

Jaaved Jaaferi is back with Takeshi’s Castle funny commentary for Lava Ka Dhaava​, which is an adaptation of Netflix’s own Floor Is Lava, which is created by Megan McGrath and Irad Eyal.

For many of us who grew up watching the Japanese game show Takeshi’s Castle, which, when it was telecast in India, Jaaved narrated in his own unique Indianised style by offering humorous comments, this is going to be a nostalgic watch.

And indeed, if the trailer is anything to go by, the actor has recreated the magic of Takeshi’s Castle.

The Floor is Lava is originally a children’s game. Players pretend the floor is made up of lava and one must avoid touching the ground. The players stand on the furniture and are required to continuously move around as they pretend the piece of furniture will sink if they put weight on it for too long. Those who fall on the floor or touch it are out of the game.

The game can also be played outdoors with obstacle.

The official synopsis of the show reads, “An obstacle game show, a room filled with literal lava and Jaaved Jaaferi’s commentary. #LavaKaDhaava​ is a dubbed adaptation of The Floor Is Lava, where teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with literal lava. Leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains, swinging from chandeliers, climbing the walls – it only gets MORE intense. Catch the action unfold with Jaaved Jaaferi in Lava Ka Dhaava on 5th May, only on Netflix.”

Lava Ka Dhaava comes to Netflix on May 5.