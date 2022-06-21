Jaadugar trailer: Jitendra Kumar film promises a ‘magical’ story about love and sports

The first trailer of Netflix film Jaadugar is out, and by the looks of it, it only seems to be riding on the charisma of digital star Jitendra Kumar. Jitendra plays Minu, a person who doesn’t seem to have any interest in football but is coerced into it by presumably by his mentor, father-figure portrayed by Javed Jaafery.

Minu’s passion lies elsewhere; he wants to be a magician, a jaadugar. There’s also a love story that plays out in a big chunk of the promo, as Jitendra also declares himself to be a ‘part-time lover.’ Perhaps, once the movie releases, we will get a better picture of whether it is as generic as it appears to be — a love story with a so-called magical twist.

The video was released with a description which read, “Jeetu meets magic meets football meets love. Dil behlane nahi, dil jeetne aa rha hai Jaadugar. Streaming from 15th July only on Netflix.”

The official synopsis of Jaadugar reads, “Set in a football-loving town Neemuch, Jaadugar is a story of a small-time magician, Meenu, with no athletic skill who must prove his worth in a prestigious inter-colony football tournament, in order to marry the love of his life. There are just two things against him – the girl doesn’t love him back and his team hasn’t won a game in years!”

Jaadugar features Jitendra Kumar, Arushi Sharma and Javed Jaafery in pivotal roles. It has been helmed by Sameer Saxena, and bankrolled by Posham PA Pictures.

The film will premiere on Netflix on July 15.