The teaser of Gautham Menon’s web series Queen is out

Queen is helmed by Gautham Menon and Prasath Murugesan.

The teaser of Gautham Menon’s web series on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was released on Sunday. Titled Queen, the web series, starring Ramya Krishnan in the titular role, is co-directed by Prasath Murugesan of Kidari fame.

The Queen teaser doesn’t show the actors’ faces. However, it begins with a young Jayalalithaa on the stage, receiving applause as a student. Then, we get visuals of a young girl dancing and the caption reads, “Superstar heroine at 18”. Also, we are shown a white sari-clad young woman delivering political speeches.

Sources tell indianexpress.com, “Apart from the real-life story, the web series will also have fictional elements.”

While Anika Surendran plays the younger version of Jayalalithaa, Indrajith Sukumaran plays Jayalalithaa’s mentor MG Ramachandran. We await more details on the cast and crew.

The first season of web series Queen will have 11 episodes and is all set to premiere on MX Player.

Multiple reports suggest that it is going to be a 30-episode web series. However, there’s no official confirmation on the same.

The Queen trailer will be released on December 5. Written by Reshma Ghatala, Queen will stream in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Interestingly, director Vijay is already making a biopic on Jayalalithaa titled Thalaivi, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead. A Priyadaarshini, a former assistant of Mysskin, is directing Nithya Menen in another Jayalalithaa biopic, Iron Lady.

