It’s a wrap for Money Heist 5: The entire cast poses together one last time on set

It is a bitter-sweet Friday for fans of Money Heist. The Spanish crime drama, which has been under production for several months, has officially wrapped up the shoot, Netflix announced today. In a heartwarming click shared by the streaming platform on its social media handles, the entire cast, in their iconic red jumpsuits, is seen sharing a candid moment.

Sharing the photo, Netflix wrote, “What started as a heist, ended as a family. It’s a wrap on Part 5 of La Casa de Papel/Money Heist. Thank you to all the fans for being part of La Resistencia (the resistance)! We can’t wait to show you how this story ends.”

What started as a heist, ended as a family. It’s a wrap on Part 5 of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist. Thank you to all the fans for being part of La Resistencia! We can’t wait to show you how this story ends. pic.twitter.com/ey2TuEZENh — Netflix (@netflix) May 14, 2021

While speculations are rife about who will survive and who will be taken down by the cops in its upcoming fifth and final season, the photo is only making us curious. One can see nearly all the actors, including Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Perić Hovik Keuchkerian and others.

No, Alba Flores is not there, so her Nairobi is officially dead. We also don’t see Najwa Nimri. So whether her Alicia Sierra joins the gang or takes The Professor at gunpoint (taking off from the climax of season 4), is also left for fans to wonder.

Creator and Executive Producer of Money Heist, Alex Pina said in a statement, “We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season”.

Netflix had in July last year given the go-ahead to the upcoming season of Money Heist. The 10-episode series will mark the end of the gang’s ongoing robbery at the Bank of Spain.

This comes a day after Money Heist director Jesús Colmenar left fans emotional as he took them down memory lane through an Instagram post. In his long note of gratitude, he shared that the fifth season was “the biggest and the hardest” battle, but assured that “we have fought it to the last breath.”

Several actors of the show have already been bidding emotional goodbyes to the show as and when they finished filming their part. These include Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon) and Pedro Alonso (Berlin).

Also Read | Álvaro Morte bids goodbye to The Professor in an emotional note

Netflix recently revealed that Money Heist 5 will likely premiere in the last quarter of 2021.