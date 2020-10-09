It was a conscious decision to do a massy film: Ginny Weds Sunny actor Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey's Ginny Weds Sunny is streaming on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

In the romantic comedy Ginny Weds Sunny, the audience gets to see Vikrant Massey loosen up and have some fun. Also starring Yami Gautam, who is known for getting under the skin of her characters, the film has had a digital release on Netflix. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Vikrant and Yami opened up on working in a rom-com, the kind of wedding ceremony they would like and so much more.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Vikrant, I don’t believe we have seen you in an out and out rom-com before. What was it like to play the lead in such a space?

Vikrant: To be honest, as much as I was thinking that it will be fun to work in a genre like this, it was too hard. It’s tough because inherently I don’t have a sense of vanity. So, it was very difficult for me to be constantly aware of the fact that I need to look good, which doesn’t come naturally to me.

But all those concerns took a backseat when I befriended Yami on the second or third day of the shoot. I think the time I spent with her while shooting for the film surpassed all the stress I had. Working with this crazy girl (Yami) on this crazy film was incredible. We were having fun all the time. I dearly cherish those days.

What sort of wedding would you want?

Vikrant: I think Yami will be perfect to answer this question because whatever she will say, it’s exactly how my wedding would happen.

Yami: Yeah (smiles), the reason for that is that Sheetal belongs to the same place as I do. So, even though Masseyji is my friend, for me it’s always going to be like “humaare shehar ki ladki hai jiski shaadi ho rahi hai” (He’s marrying a girl from my town). She’s a lovely girl and so pretty! I was looking forward to meeting her formally but due to the pandemic, it couldn’t happen. When it comes to the wedding, back in our town, it is always a small affair with no taam-jhaam (frills).

Vikrant: It is not going to be an Instagram wedding (laughs). The wedding happens at home with everyone in presence. There’s a strong sense of community there.

Yami: So yeah, that’s how Masseyji will get married and even I would, as and when I find a groom for myself (laughs).

What made you say yes to Ginny Weds Sunny, considering rom-com is a well-watched genre, and all possible themes of the genre have already been explored before?

Yami: I think there’s a dearth of romantic-comedies today. I loved the script and the story of Ginny Weds Sunny. I loved the characters and the contrast between Ginny and Sunny. I thought it will be a nice film to do after playing intense characters in my previous films. I wanted to do this film for myself.

Also, when I got to know that Vikrant is playing the part of Sunny, I was so relieved because he’s an incredible actor. With any film or a character, there’s a tendency for it to turn cliched but with Vikrant on board, I knew he would add a lot to the character. Your half work as an actor becomes easy when you have a team with the right intentions, right casting and right technicians on board. I knew this would be fun.

Vikrant: I was very consciously looking for a script, and I was going through a lot of romantic comedies at that time. As Yami said, romantic comedies or the staple diet of what used to be Indian entertainment is vanishing, which has many reasons. I had been doing very intense movies in the last two-three years, which was very consuming. To be honest, it was taking a toll on me and the environment of my house because I generally tend to bring work home. So, it was a conscious decision to do something which is relatively easier, a massy film with songs and dance, which we are used to watching as our staple of entertainment. That’s when this script came from Sumit Arora and Navjot Gulati, who happen to be my good friends.

Since you guys were part of successful TV shows. What do you have to say about today’s TV shows? And would you ever consider choosing a TV project in the near future?

Yami: I haven’t followed television nor am I aware of its content. Even when I was working, I didn’t get to watch my own show because I did not have the time. But there’s one show called Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain which my family loves to watch. The show has some fine actors and very funny content. As far as going back to television is concerned, I don’t know if the creative work I’m looking for fits in this world. But as they say, never say never because you might find something so interesting that blows you away. Like when Mr Amitabh Bachchan made his (TV) debut with KBC, it was a historic moment. That show reached and connected so many people. So, you never know what might come up.

Vikrant: I follow television very regularly. I also follow because some things bother me. Because I’ve done television for 10 years, my soul still belongs to that platform. I truly believe I am what I am because of it. But it’s a very disheartening scenario and I’ve admitted this earlier too. Considering the kind of regressive content we are seeing on television, at least in terms of daily soaps, I don’t see myself being a part of such a narrative. I wouldn’t want to generalise but a majority of them are like that. It was one of the reasons why I quit television. I am hopeful we will revisit the glorious days of Nukkad, Byomkesh Bakshi, Buniyaad or Mirza Ghalib or the times when good content was being made.

