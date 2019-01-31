Priyanka Chopra’s Isn’t It Romantic to stream on Netflix from February 28

Priyanka Chopra’s next Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic will have an exclusive release on Netflix in India. In a statement, the streaming giant said that the movie will be available for viewers in India from February 28. The rom-com also stars Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine.

Advertising

The Todd Strauss-Schulson directorial will, however, release in US and Canada theaters on February 13.

Isn’t It Romantic has Rebel Wilson playing a New York City architect Natalie who tries hard to get noticed at her workplace. However, despite her efforts, she is given meagre jobs of delivering coffee and bagels, than designing the city’s next skyscraper.

Natalie is also a lifelong cynic when it comes to love. She encounters a mugger who renders her unconscious. Everything turns topsy-turvy for her when she wakes up to find herself trapped in a rom-com rated PG-13 with “beachy filter applied across New York City”, where she is the leading lady!

Liam Hemsworth plays Wilson’s handsome client Blake. Adam Devine is her earnest best friend Josh and Priyanka Chopra will be seen as yoga ambassador Isabella. In her short appearance in the trailer, we saw PeeCee romancing Devine.

Watch | Isn’t It Romantic Trailer | Netflix

Also read: Priyanka Chopra confirms Ma Anand Sheela biopic

Advertising

Isn’t It Romantic is Priyanka Chopra’s third Hollywood outing after her 2017 debut Baywatch and A Kid Like Jake last year. In the recent episode of The Ellen Show, Priyanka, while promoting Isn’t It Romantic, also confirmed developing Netflix’s hit docu-series Wild Wild Country into a feature film, focusing primarily on controversial cult woman Ma Anand Sheela. Priyanka will produce and act in the movie.