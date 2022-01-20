Rocket Boys trailer: Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh pay tribute to legendary nuclear physicists in new SonyLIV series, watch

Gear up to go back in time and explore the lives of nuclear physicists Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Dr. Homi J. Bhabha with SonyLIV’s Rocket Boys. The show, featuring Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh in the lead roles, got a first trailer on Thursday, ahead of its February 4 release.

The trailer introduces us to Vikram Sarabhai (Singh), a student who dreams of making a rocket for the country. On the other hand, Homi Bhabha (Sarbh) is a teacher. The two bond over science. However, different ambitions set them apart. They face each other again as they stand on the other side during a national emergency. And while Sarabhai continues with his quest to build the Indian Space Program, Bhabha plans to make India’s first atom bomb, away from the eyes of the government. We also get to see a sneak peek of historical figures such as Jawaharlal Nehru, CV Raman and APJ Abdul Kalam.

The series examines the lives of India’s greatest scientific minds as it reminds the audience of their contributions.

Earlier, in a statement, Sarbh had said, “Taking on the role of Homi Bhabha is extremely special, partly because of our shared Parsi heritage, but mostly because of the interesting, driven, Renaissance man he was. His dedication to scientific process and discovery, not least of which are his legacy of world class scientific institutions, his notes on art and culture, and his ability to have a good laugh, make him a delicious character to play.”

Ishwak, who shot to fame with Pataal Lok, had said, “We often hear about biopics on sportspersons and freedom fighters, but the concept of Rocket Boys, on the life of India’s science heroes, really grabbed my attention when I heard the script for the first time.”

Rocket Boys has been created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films, and Emmay Entertainment, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. Directed by Abhay Pannu, the series also stars Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Saba Azad, and Arjun Radhakrishnan in pivotal roles.

Rocket Boys will stream on SonyLIV from February 4.