scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Ishaan Khatter to appear on Koffee with Karan 7, will Karan Johar ask him about Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor?

Ishaan Khatter revealed that he will appear as a guest on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan Season 7.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 1, 2022 5:29:32 pm
Ishaan Khatter on Koffee With Karan season 7It is yet to be known who will accompany Ishaan Khatter on Koffee With Karan season 7. (Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram)

The latest celebrity to confirm that they will appear on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan Season 7 is Ishaan Khatter. The actor, who is also Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother, shared a series of photos on Instagram announcing his ‘Koffee’ appearance. Ishaan shared the post with the caption, “Koffee date with __ ☕️ #KoffeeWithKaranSeason7.” It is still unclear who will accompany Ishaan on Koffee with Karan, although it looks like he’ll be joined by his Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif. Katrina also shared a quick video of herself on Instagram.

Many industry personalities reacted to Ishaan’s look. While his sister-in-law Mira Rajput commented, “Blonde roast,” his Phone Bhoot co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, “Bhoot…”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

This will be Ishaan’s second outing on the show. He made his debut last season with Shahid. The ongoing seventh season of Koffee with Karan has been making headlines since it launched on July 7 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The show has already featured Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday this season. Both actors were rumoured to be in relationships with Ishaan. In the latest episode of the new season, Karan confirmed on Ananya’s behalf that she and Ishaan once dated. However, they are no longer together. Ananya first declared herself single as she said, “I am single. No one is asking but I am single.” Reacting to this Karan said, “You broke up with Ishaan.” Ananya pretended to not hear him, but Karan went on to say, “You were dating Ishaan, then you broke up. Come on, everybody knew you were dating Ishaan.”

Also read |Inside Shahid Kapoor’s birthday: Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter’s adorable photos to Mira Rajput celebrating sunsets with the actor

Janhvi Kapoor also recently spoke about her equation with him. Janhvi and Ishaan made their Bollywood debut together in 2018’s Dhadak. In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Janhvi was asked if she’s still in touch with Ishaan, four years after Dhadak came out. Janhvi said that even though they don’t talk as often as they used to, they meet each other warmly.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...Premium
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisisPremium
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories
Also read |Janhvi Kapoor reveals current equation with rumoured ex Ishaan Khatter, says they texted recently: ‘He was like…’

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Ishaan’s Phone Bhoot is slated to release on November 4 this year.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-08-2022 at 05:29:32 pm

Most Popular

1

Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

2

Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

3

On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI

4

Illegal cash: Jharkhand MLAs held, colleague blames Sarma

5

Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’

Featured Stories

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge
Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish
Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in
Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in
Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish

At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish

Mamata says cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday; seven new districts soon
Partha Chatterjee in jail

Mamata says cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday; seven new districts soon

Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in

Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return
Explained

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return

Global bright spot or one-eyed king: Making sense of India’s GDP growth projections

Global bright spot or one-eyed king: Making sense of India’s GDP growth projections

Premium
What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?
Explained

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Koffee With Karan Season 7, Ishaan Khatter, Kareena Kapoor
Koffee With Karan Season 7: Ishaan Khatter, Kareena Kapoor and other celebrities who will soon be seen on Karan’s show
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement