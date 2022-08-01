Ishaan Khatter to appear on Koffee with Karan 7, will Karan Johar ask him about Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor?

The latest celebrity to confirm that they will appear on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan Season 7 is Ishaan Khatter. The actor, who is also Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother, shared a series of photos on Instagram announcing his ‘Koffee’ appearance. Ishaan shared the post with the caption, “Koffee date with __ ☕️ #KoffeeWithKaranSeason7.” It is still unclear who will accompany Ishaan on Koffee with Karan, although it looks like he’ll be joined by his Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif. Katrina also shared a quick video of herself on Instagram.

Many industry personalities reacted to Ishaan’s look. While his sister-in-law Mira Rajput commented, “Blonde roast,” his Phone Bhoot co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, “Bhoot…”

This will be Ishaan’s second outing on the show. He made his debut last season with Shahid. The ongoing seventh season of Koffee with Karan has been making headlines since it launched on July 7 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The show has already featured Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday this season. Both actors were rumoured to be in relationships with Ishaan. In the latest episode of the new season, Karan confirmed on Ananya’s behalf that she and Ishaan once dated. However, they are no longer together. Ananya first declared herself single as she said, “I am single. No one is asking but I am single.” Reacting to this Karan said, “You broke up with Ishaan.” Ananya pretended to not hear him, but Karan went on to say, “You were dating Ishaan, then you broke up. Come on, everybody knew you were dating Ishaan.”

Janhvi Kapoor also recently spoke about her equation with him. Janhvi and Ishaan made their Bollywood debut together in 2018’s Dhadak. In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Janhvi was asked if she’s still in touch with Ishaan, four years after Dhadak came out. Janhvi said that even though they don’t talk as often as they used to, they meet each other warmly.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Ishaan’s Phone Bhoot is slated to release on November 4 this year.