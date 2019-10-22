Isabela Merced joins Jason Momoa in Netflix’s Sweet Girl

Actor Isabela Merced has been roped in to play Jason Momoa’s daughter in Netflix project Sweet Girl.

Advertising

In the upcoming revenge thriller, Momoa will essay the role of a devastated man who pledges to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death as he protects his daughter, who is the only family he has left.

Writers Gregg Hurwitz, Philip Eisner and Will Staples have penned the script, reported Variety.

Brian Mendoza is attached to direct, while Momoa, Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson are producing for the streaming platform.

The film will be shot in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.