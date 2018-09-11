Iron Fist season 2’s behind-the-scenes clip traces Colleen Wing’s journey

Played by Jessica Henwick, Colleen Wing has appeared in three shows – Iron Fist, The Defenders and Luke Cage. Played by Jessica Henwick, Colleen Wing has appeared in three shows – Iron Fist, The Defenders and Luke Cage.

Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes clip that is about Colleen Wing, one of the most popular non-headliner characters in the Marvel-Netflix TV shows. Played by Jessica Henwick (Game of Thrones’ Nymeria Sand), the character has appeared in three shows – Iron Fist, The Defenders and Luke Cage.

The video is 2 minutes and 43 seconds long. It begins with Jessica Henwick talking about how her tryst with Colleen began. “In season 1 [of Iron Fist], Colleen was this strong, independent woman, kind of angry at the world.” Then we see her fight with Finn Jones’ Iron Fist. “Danny versus Colleen was my first experience working with Finn. And it was also quite memorable in that it wasn’t really a fight. It was kind of a dance, and the start of a very dramatic relationship,” Jessica says.

She also talks about her character’s journey in The Defenders, the fight with Bakuto, and then moves on to Luke Cage, in which her character bonds with Misty. “it’s really fun to see Colleen and Misty together and starting to form that bond.” Then she comes to Iron Fist season 2, in which she says, “I don’t wanna fight anymore. I don’t wanna hurt people. But I have to, so it was nice to show her actually pushing herself.”

Iron Fist Season 2 is already streaming on Netflix. It is grittier and darker. Here is the official synopsis, “Iron Fist season 2 features Danny Rand (Finn Jones) as he fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist. Season 2 furthers the transformation of Danny, a character with a fish out of water coming of age story making his way in a harsh new world, battling to work out who he is. This season, Danny has promised that with Matt Murdock gone, he will step up and protect his city. But a sinister plot twist threatens his very identity and he must conquer his villains to protect the town and people he holds close to his heart.”

