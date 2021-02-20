Invincible trailer: Amazon Prime Video’s animated series introduces a new superhero

The trailer of upcoming original animated series, Invincible is out. Based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman, the Amazon Prime Video series narrates the story of 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeum), who is a guy next-door but is under the pressure of becoming a superhero like his father Omni-Man (JK Simmons.)

The hour-long animated series introduces us to what goes into the making of a superhero, the expectations, the hurdles and the pressure. It seems like by the end of it, we’ll have an addition to the superhero universe called Invincible, which also translates to someone who is unbeatable.

The series will also star Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (This is the End), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday, Girls), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Walton Goggins (Justified), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (Avengers Assemble), Khary Payton (The Walking Dead) and more.

The first three episodes of Invincible will premiere on March 26. New episodes of the series will drop every Friday with an action-packed season finale scheduled for April 30.

Invincible is produced by Skybound and executive produced by Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert, Catherine Winder with Supervising Director Jeff Allen, and Linda Lamontagne serving as casting director.

Invincible, Kirkman’s second-longest comic-book series, concluded in February 2018 after a 15-year run.