Invincible review roundup: ‘A worthy addition to the oversaturated superhero market’

Invincible is an animated superhero series created by Robert Kirkman, the man behind The Walking Dead comics. Kirkman is also the writer of the Image Comics series of the same name.

Invincible features the voices of Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh and J. K. Simmons.

The series, whose season 1 finale began streaming on April 30, has received highly positive reviews. It has scored 96 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The critical consensus reads, “With bold animation, bloody action, and an all-star cast led by the charming Steven Yeun, Invincible smartly adapts its source material without sacrificing its nuanced perspective on the price of superpowers.”

RogerEbert.com’s Roxana Hadadi wrote in her review, “It’s not an entirely new approach for this genre, but the familiarity of Invincible is forgivable in light of the confidence that both Kirkman and Yeun bring to the material. They’re the reason to watch.”

The Observer’s Brandon Katz noted, “For now, we’ll simply say that Invincible is one of the best new shows for genre fans and a worthy addition to the oversaturated superhero market.”

Polygon’s Samit Sarkan opined, “I’m definitely inclined to keep watching. But the producers will have to work hard to ensure that the 40- to 45-minute episodes (the same length as an hourlong TV show with commercials) don’t start to feel bloated.”

NPR’s Glen Weldon wrote in his review, “Some of the series’ devices now seem less fresh than they did in 2003… but the show combats this by devoting serious screen time to building out the dynamics between its characters in ways big and small.”

Vulture’s Oliver Sava noted, “Much like Amazon’s massive superhero hit The Boys, it incorporates the iconography and character archetypes of more popular properties to give viewers something that still feels familiar and inviting.”