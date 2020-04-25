Into the Night trailer: Sun kills in Netflix’s sci-fi thriller series

Into the Night will begin streaming from May 1 on Netflix. Into the Night will begin streaming from May 1 on Netflix.

Netflix has released the trailer for science-fiction thriller series Into the Night. The premise envisions a solar event that has made the sun not a life-giver as it really is, but a life-stealer. It kills everyone in its path.

The people inside a flight out of Brussels fly westwards as they try to survive the now-malignant sun. The tone and feel of the series appears to be no different than countless other apocalyptic thrillers. Also, it does not appear to bring anything new to the table.

It is seemingly catered towards those looking to kill time, but in that aspect also, it mirrors the current times too much to give any sort of thrill or enjoyment. There is no escapism here, not when the world is dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The series is said to be inspired by the Polish science fiction novel The Old Axolotl by Jacek Dukaj.

The official synopsis reads, “When the sun inexplicably starts killing everything and everyone in its path, a few ‘lucky’ passengers and crew of an overnight flight out of Brussels try to survive as they fly west – into the night.”

Into the Night arrives on May 1.

