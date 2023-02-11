scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Advertisement

Fans are convinced Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi and Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man are part of Raj and DK’s shared spy universe, see reactions

Fans cannot help but speculate about the possibility of a Farzi x The Family Man after spotting several character crossovers in Raj and DK's new Prime Video show.

FarziFarzi is currently streaming on Amazon prime Video.
Listen to this article
Fans are convinced Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi and Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man are part of Raj and DK’s shared spy universe, see reactions
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s Farzi is currently streaming on Prime Video. The show, which marks Shahid Kapoor’s streaming debut, also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Shahid, who plays a conman, starts a business designing fake currency notes, while Vijay, who portrays Michael, seeks to bust his illegal business.

Fans are currently raving over the possibility of a Farzi x The Family Man crossover, after spotting several character crossovers. The Family Man was Raj & DK’s first streaming series, which is currently awaiting its third season. The show stars Manoj Bajpayee as a middle-class spy. 

In a scene which is being discussed on the internet, Michael is seen seeking advice from none other than Chellam sir, a mysterious character essayed by Udaybhanu Maheshwaram in The Family Man. 

In another scene, Michael is also seen talking on the phone with a man named ‘Tiwari’, whom he asks about his family. According to fans, this is a direct reference to The Family Man’s protagonist. While Manoj does not have a cameo in the series, fans are convinced that it is his voice on the other end. One fan wrote in a tweet, “Michael calls Srikant. The Family Man and Farzi are part of the same Universe #Farzi.”

In another scene, Vijay is seen enquiring about ‘Tiwari’ from two individuals. Interestingly, the two individuals in the scene were seen in The Family Man as Shrikant Tiwari’s associates. The second season of The Family Man, which is also helmed by Raj and DK, was released in 2021. Manoj, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Priyamani played pivotal roles in the series.  

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Turkey earthquake, Lithi...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Turkey earthquake, Lithi...
What Grammy award-winning song ‘Baraye’ tells us about the si...
What Grammy award-winning song ‘Baraye’ tells us about the si...
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ leaves some gamers conflicted over Rowling’s trans views
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ leaves some gamers conflicted over Rowling’s trans views
First time, India-US exercise includes response to nuke & bio terror ...
First time, India-US exercise includes response to nuke & bio terror ...

The trend of building multiverses is relatively new in Bollywood. With Rohit Shetty’s ‘cop universe’, Siddharth Anand’s ‘spy universe’ it will be interesting to see how the ‘universe’ concept plays out.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 17:03 IST
Next Story

‘We are giving thumbs up when they’re beating us outside off stump. What the hell is going on?’: Allan Border wants AUS to play with harder edge

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kiara Advani entry as a bride to kiss with Sidharth Malhotra: Highlights from Sid-Kiara wedding
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close