Fans are convinced Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi and Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man are part of Raj and DK’s shared spy universe, see reactions

Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s Farzi is currently streaming on Prime Video. The show, which marks Shahid Kapoor’s streaming debut, also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Shahid, who plays a conman, starts a business designing fake currency notes, while Vijay, who portrays Michael, seeks to bust his illegal business.

Fans are currently raving over the possibility of a Farzi x The Family Man crossover, after spotting several character crossovers. The Family Man was Raj & DK’s first streaming series, which is currently awaiting its third season. The show stars Manoj Bajpayee as a middle-class spy.

In a scene which is being discussed on the internet, Michael is seen seeking advice from none other than Chellam sir, a mysterious character essayed by Udaybhanu Maheshwaram in The Family Man.

In another scene, Michael is also seen talking on the phone with a man named ‘Tiwari’, whom he asks about his family. According to fans, this is a direct reference to The Family Man’s protagonist. While Manoj does not have a cameo in the series, fans are convinced that it is his voice on the other end. One fan wrote in a tweet, “Michael calls Srikant. The Family Man and Farzi are part of the same Universe #Farzi.”

Michael calls Srikant. The Family Man and Farzi are part of the same Universe #Farzi pic.twitter.com/S7BZ1Pk123 — Parveez Islam (@Crick_Nerd) February 11, 2023

In another scene, Vijay is seen enquiring about ‘Tiwari’ from two individuals. Interestingly, the two individuals in the scene were seen in The Family Man as Shrikant Tiwari’s associates. The second season of The Family Man, which is also helmed by Raj and DK, was released in 2021. Manoj, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Priyamani played pivotal roles in the series.

The trend of building multiverses is relatively new in Bollywood. With Rohit Shetty’s ‘cop universe’, Siddharth Anand’s ‘spy universe’ it will be interesting to see how the ‘universe’ concept plays out.