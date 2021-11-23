scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
MUST READ

International Emmy Awards 2021: Vir Das, Aarya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui lose, but at least the comedian got a ‘fantastic salad’

Vir Das attended the International Emmy Awards 2021 in New York. His Netflix special was nominated in the comedy category at the prestigious ceremony.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 23, 2021 9:54:04 am
vir dasVir Das attended the International Emmy Awards 2021. (Photo: Vir Das/Instagram)

The 49th International Emmy Awards were held in New York on Monday and honoured some of the best artists and shows from all across the world. India had scored three nominations, but none of the nominees ended up winning at the prestigious award function.

Comedian Vir Das, who was present at the ceremony, was nominated in the Comedy section for his Netflix special Vir Das: For India. The award was won by the French series Call My Agent! – Season 4. Vir tweeted from the event, “I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a beautiful show I love won. But I got this medal, and ate this fantastic salad. It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the @iemmys.”

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for Serious Men. David Tennant won the award for his performance in Des. Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya, starring Sushmita Sen in the lead role, was nominated in the Best Drama Series category. But it was the Israeli series Tehran that won the award.

Also Read |Rubbishing separation rumours, Priyanka Chopra is lovestruck with Nick Jonas in latest post: ‘I just died in your arms’

Aarya is all set to return with its second season soon. Talking about it, director Ram Madhvani said in a statement, “The love and appreciation we got post the release of the first season was heartwarming and it made us want to create the second season with all the more love and labour. The show’s nomination in the Best Drama category at the International Emmy Awards reaffirms our faith in the story we set out to tell. I am thrilled to take fans of the show on the next step of Aarya’s journey. She faces challenges every step of the way as she is forced to walk a fine line between keeping her family alive and seeking revenge.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

aishwarya rai, taapsee pannu, malaika arora
Aishwarya Rai, Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 23: Latest News

Advertisement