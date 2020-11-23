2020 International Emmy Awards: Delhi Crime wins Drama Series award

Delhi Crime is streaming on Netflix.

Netflix web series Delhi Crime on Monday won the Drama Series award at 2020 International Emmy Awards.

Richie Mehta directorial Delhi Crime, starring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Vinod Sherawat, Denzil Smith, Gopal Dutt, Yashaswini Dayama and Jaya Bhattacharya, is a fictionalised crime drama, based on the painstaking investigation into the 2012 Delhi gang-rape.

Richie, in his acceptance speech, paid tribute to late Jyoti Singh and her mother Asha Devi.

He said, “I dedicate this award to all the women who not just endure the violence that so many men inflict on them, but are then tasked to solve the problem. Finally, to the tireless, fearless hero of all mothers, Asha Devi, and her daughter Jyoti Singh. Not a day goes by when I don’t think about you both and what the world subjected you two to. And I hope none of us ever forget that.”

Shefali Shah, who played the lead role of Vartika Chaturvedi in Delhi Crime, couldn’t control her excitement over the big win. She told indianexpress.com, “I am screaming, beaming and jumping! I have goosebumps.”

Delhi Crime #DelhiCrime wins the Emmy @iemmys International Awards for Best Drama. Congratulations @RichieMehta unmatchable @ShefaliShah dearest @rajeshtailang and whole team Big Big Congratulations! 😁😁😁😁💥💥💥💥💥 — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) November 23, 2020

Delhi Crime is the first program from India to win an Emmy award. It premiered on Netflix in March 2019 to rave reviews.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “Much of the proceedings are familiar but still a wrenching sock to the gut. When the couple is climbing into the bus, I could not, did not, want to watch. Sensibly, the camera doesn’t follow them in: we are left with our imagination, and that is so much worse. Where Delhi Crime scores is in the portrayal of a beleaguered police force, which is easy to point fingers at.”

The complete list of 2020 International Emmy Awards winners:

Arts Programming

Vertige de la Chute (Ressaca)

Best Performance By An Actor

Billy Barratt in Responsible Child

Best Performance By An Actress

Glenda Jackson in Elizabeth is Missing

Comedy

Ninguém Tá Olhando (Nobody’s Looking)

Documentary

For Sama

Drama Series

Delhi Crime

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

La Reina del Sur – Season 2

20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®

Non-Scripted Entertainment

Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds

Short-Form Series

#martyisdead

Telenovela

Órfãos Da Terra (Orphans of a Nation)

TV Movie/Mini-Series

Responsible Child

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd