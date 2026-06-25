Inside Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa house: Munawar Faruqui reviews the prison-themed set

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa set tour: Ekta Kapoor-created show Lock Upp is returned in a revamped avatar on Netflix India on June 27. The show will have 14 contestants, who will stay for six weeks in a prison-like setting. However, the Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa set will be a far cry from the luxurious houses of Bigg Boss, The 50, or even Rise and Fall. To give a sense of what the contestants are in for, Lock Upp season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui gave a tour of the set.

In the promo released by Netflix, Munawar Faruqui says, “A Lock Upp without Munawar is not possible. This is the kind of family room where even Ekta wouldn’t want them to be united. I am just getting carried away being here.” The set has been designed by Omung Kumar and consists of more than 90 cameras. Talking to SCREEN exclusively, Omung Kumar recalled the challenges he faced in creating this world. He said, “The challenge was to not play with colours, also, we have a mindset of what a jail looks like. I had to introduce a new thought process, yet to keep the ruggedness intact. I had to make it look swanky, but also keep in mind it’s a jail.”