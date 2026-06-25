Inside Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa house: Munawar Faruqui reviews the prison-themed set

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa set tour: Ekta Kapoor-created show Lock Upp is returned in a revamped avatar on Netflix India on June 27. The show will have 14 contestants, who will stay for six weeks in a prison-like setting. However, the Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa set will be a far cry from the luxurious houses of Bigg Boss, The 50, or even Rise and Fall. To give a sense of what the contestants are in for, Lock Upp season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui gave a tour of the set.
In the promo released by Netflix, Munawar Faruqui says, “A Lock Upp without Munawar is not possible. This is the kind of family room where even Ekta wouldn’t want them to be united. I am just getting carried away being here.” The set has been designed by Omung Kumar and consists of more than 90 cameras. Talking to SCREEN exclusively, Omung Kumar recalled the challenges he faced in creating this world. He said, “The challenge was to not play with colours, also, we have a mindset of what a jail looks like. I had to introduce a new thought process, yet to keep the ruggedness intact. I had to make it look swanky, but also keep in mind it’s a jail.”
“I created a room with double height where jailors might go up in the balcony. We added a huge exhaust fan, even though it’s done and dusted, there is a source of light coming from it. While the place has a grunge feel, it’s not dirty. At the end of the day, the 14 people are all celebrities, and they are not really being punished, so we had to add a little luxury, yet add elements of discomfort,” Omung Kumar added.
Challenges the house would pose for the contestants
Unlike other reality shows, contestants won’t walk into Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa in designer wear. No one will carry over 200 outfits or seven suitcases. They will be seen in uniforms throughout. Talking about the challenges the house will pose for its contestants, Omung Kumar added, “It’s a challenge being confined in one place, there are beds where there is no leg room. Also, the contestants won’t cook here; they will get their food through a belt, but it’s all going to be very basic. The chairs and seating spaces are limited, so the contestants might have to mark their spot. Also, they will be wearing uniforms at all times. However, there is a backyard for the contestants to relax. We considered all aspects, but when you constantly stay in the cell, it might start eating you up. Here it is too mundane, which will affect you after a point.”
The contestants who will be seen on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa are Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Pamela Serena, Sunita Ahuja, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, Harshad Chopda, Sufi Motiwala, and a few others who are yet to be disclosed. New episodes will stream from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm from 27th June. Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will be seen hosting this season.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More