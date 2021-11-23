Inside Edge season three is a testament to the show’s popularity, says Farhan Akhtar

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Monday said the perfect marriage of cricket and entertainment is the reason behind the success of his Amazon Original series Inside Edge. The third season of the show, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Akhtar’s Excel Media & Entertainment, will start streaming on Prime Video on December 3.

Inside Edge, which premiered in 2017, explores themes of power, money, fame and the mind games behind the sports scene in the game of cricket.

What also adds to the popularity of the series is the fact that it engages people “across all ages and genders,” Akhtar added. “The show has drama, thrill, sporting action, the emotional upheaval and disappointment that it can bring when you are watching the game. There are some fantastically written characters. The fact that we are in season three is a testament in itself that people have enjoyed this world and characters and are wanting to see more,” the producer told reporters here at the trailer launch of the show’s upcoming season.

Created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma, the show got delayed due to the coronavirus-led lockdown. “Unfortunately, the lockdown didn’t allow us to show it earlier but here we are, things are coming back to normal and we hope people like it,” Akhtar added.

Anshuman described the third season as the most complex and satisfying one yet. “We have expanded it this time. We have Test cricket now, which is the epitome of the sport. Every female character is in a position of power,” the series creator added.

“We have women taking the centre stage, they are calling the shots. We are also looking into the politics of cricket and what goes into the dirty business of broadcast, it is fiction, these are the few themes,” he added.

Richa Chadha, who plays Zarina Malik, a fading actress and co-owner of the team Mumbai Mavericks, recounted having been told that acting in a web series would end her film career. “What keeps me going with the show is I am tremendously excited about the format. I remember when the show first came to me, I felt fortunate but everybody around me told me, ‘Web-series, it is the end of my career’,” she said.

The 34-year-old actor said Inside Edge has reached out to urban Indian audiences, who were neither interested in watching ‘saas bahu’ sagas nor international shows. “This show bridged the gap between what the urban Indian wanted to watch. And maybe not everybody can relate to saas bahu, no offence, and also not everybody wants to watch international dubbed content,” she said.

“I am excited about the format and what the OTT space is doing for the industry… As an actor, it is so much fun,” she added.

Vivek Oberoi, who stars as Vikrant Dhawan, the owner of one of the world’s leading sports management companies, said the writing team has done a “phenomenal job” with the third season. “It is a multi-genre series. The soul of Inside Edge is the characters, there is a high sense of identification with every character. Over the seasons, the writers have kept the characters layered, getting deeper and seeing their vulnerabilities. This is a challenge in terms of writing and Karan and the writers have done a phenomenal job,” he added.

The 45-year-old said the audience will see his character rise from the ashes. “For the first time in three seasons, you will see what makes Vikrant who he is, you get to see the man behind the mask, why the way he is, people will see a different side of him.”

The cast of season three also includes Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Amit Sial, among others.

Virwani, 34, said he has evolved as a person over these three seasons and so has his character — Vayu Raghavan, the hot-headed captain of Mumbai Mavericks. “In the show, there are new things being thrown at him. Vayu is my best imaginary friend. He grows season by season. The massive advantage of a web series is revisiting the character and it is fascinating,” he added.

Gupta said her role of Rohini, Vayu’s sister and the chief analyst of the team, is one of the many “well written” women characters in the series.

“For me the most exciting part about my character is that Rohini goes and looks for her family. You see the family history of the brother-sister and how they have come here, it is extremely well written. Women parts are incredibly well rounded and powered,” the Four More Shots Please! star said.