Inside Edge 3 to release soon, makers promise ‘more cricket, drama and entertainment’

Taking the season of sequels one notch higher, Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced the next installment of its popular web series, Inside Edge. The third season of the cricket based show will have actors Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Sayani Gupta, Tanuj Virwani and others reprising their roles.

The streaming platform revealed the update through a poster that states “More Cricket, More Drama, More Entertainment” is in store in Inside Edge Season 3, which will premiere soon.

Inside Edge season two ended on a cliffhanger where the Mumbai Mavericks receive a two-year ban from competing in the PPL after its owners get embroiled in match-fixing and illegal betting allegations. Sapna Pabbi as Mantra Patil is sent to jail after being held accountable for Mumbai Mavericks. In the meantime, Richa Chadha’s Zarina Malik gets on a plane with Vikrant Dhawan, played by Vivek Oberoi, hinting at their new alliance.

Inside Edge revolves around cricket team Mumbai Mavericks and its owner Zarina Malik as she fights for supremacy in the business of game embroiled with things like spot-fixing, doping and more.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and created by Karan Anshuman, the third season will be directed by Kanishk Varma. It will also star Aamir Bashir, Amit Sial, Akshay Oberoi and Sidhant Gupta in key roles.