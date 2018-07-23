Insatiable trailer: Netflix’s upcoming comedy series has a problematic premise

Insatiable begins streaming from August 10. Insatiable begins streaming from August 10.

Netflix’s upcoming teen comedy series Insatiable is called a “coming of rage” story. The trailer of the series begins with a voiceover of the female lead Patty (Debby Ryan) telling her story. She was an overweight school kid who her schoolmates called ‘Fatty Patty’ and other colourful names like butterball.

Patty wonders how much more can she take. The girl realises she has to lose weight to look ‘hot’. She does exactly that and suddenly becomes Miss Popular. However, she does not want to be the apple of everybody’s eye, she just wants revenge.

So she goes from a fat girl nobody likes to a thin girl everybody would love to hang out with. This is problematic, to say the least. Apart from the obvious fat-shaming that Insatiable appears to endorse, it is clearly shown that slim is the perfect body type and it gives you a newfound confidence and high self-esteem.

Here is the official synopsis, “Insatiable is a dark, twisted revenge comedy starring Debby Ryan, Dallas Roberts, and Alyssa Milano. For years, Patty (Debby Ryan) has been bullied, ignored, and underestimated by those around her because of her weight. But now that she finds herself suddenly thin, Patty is out for payback against anyone who has ever made her feel bad about herself. Bob Armstrong (Dallas Roberts), a disgraced attorney whose true passion is coaching beauty pageant contestant, is the only one who sees Patty’s potential, and takes her under his wing — first as a legal client, and then as a pageant contestant whom he coaches toward becoming the top pageant queen in the country. But Bob and his wife Coralee (Alyssa Milano) have no idea how deep Patty’s rage goes, or how far she will go to exact revenge on anyone who has ever wronged her. Bullies beware: payback’s a bitch, revenge is sweet, and if you cross Patty, you’ll be her next treat.”

