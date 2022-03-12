India’s Ultimate Warrior review: Akshay Kumar adds spunk to Vidyut Jammwal’s sluggish show

A martials arts-based show is a unique concept for an Indian reality TV setup. Not only is the art form not very mainstream, it has not been promoted enough despite multiple known actors claiming to have knowledge about it, and the actual, physical skill set. So the audience appeal and commercial viability is something one will only get to know once all the episodes have been out for a few days.

But we are getting ahead of ourselves. Vidyut Jammwal has come up with a new reality show based on the exact aforecited format called India’s Ultimate Warrior. Jammwal plays the host and narrator of the series. He also serves as the Dojo Master. Jammwal is a known practitioner and lover of martial arts, and has professed and displayed the same in his videos uploaded on the actor’s YouTube channel. Even his Instagram handle is full of clips where we see him perform awe-inspiring stunts. So of course, he seems like the perfect choice to host this. Under him are four mentors with their own teams who compete to win the coveted trophy.

The tasks test participant’s physical skill as well as the mental ability to focus completely on their goal, and nothing else. In one of the episodes, Vidyut invites long-time martials arts practitioner and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar to judge the contestants. Akshay makes a grand appearance, pointing at the ground where everyone is standing, waiting for him as he arrives in a chopper. Classic Akshay. Theatrical, lover-of-stunts Akshay. The actor might only be stuck doing the same old nationalistic movies bordering on jingoism for a while now, but it was nice for once to see him genuinely interested in one of his — self-admittedly — oldest passions.

In fact, it was Kumar who brought some spunk to the otherwise dull show with an equally dull host. Vidyut may be an action star, but he does not have the charisma to catch the audience’s attention and hold it for over an hour (the Akshay Kumar episode was over an hour long affair). The deadpan expressions don’t help either. As for the contestants, there is some Roadies-style gossiping among them, but very little, so thank god. But without that ‘masala’ and a lively host, India’s Ultimate Warrior’s novel concept might fail to strike a chord with the viewers. When an hour feels like four, you know something is up. Maybe Vidyut’s fandom can keep the show alive and ‘kicking.’

India’s Ultimate Warriors’ episodes are streaming on discovery +.