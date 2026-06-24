‘Alia Bhatt’s baraati dance is a vibe’: Fans react to India’s Got Latent S2’s most-viral moment

Samay Raina’s controversial comedy show India’s Got Latent returned with an all-new season last week. The show is not just streaming on YouTube but also on Netflix India. The first episode featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari promoting their upcoming film Alpha. And while the episode had several viral moments, what seems to have become the highlight of the first episode is a desi anthem that Alia, Sharvari, and Samay grooved to as they wrapped up the episode.
India’s Got Latent’s most viral moment
After laughing out loud throughout the episode, what seems to have sent social media into overdrive is a song sequence that Alia Bhatt and Sharvari danced to at the end of the episode with Samay Raina, Balraj Ghai, and Ashish Solanki. The song is called “Chai Ki Tapri Pe”; it was performed by a contestant Balram Vishwakarma who appeared on the show. After praising the man’s spirit, Alia also suggested that they all should dance to the song. Who would have imagined that the actress would give the internet the show’s most viral moment yet?
While the song has gone viral, everyone has been making reels on the viral clip. In fact, Netflix India also shared the clip on their page and has gotten over 15 million views so far. Reacting to the viral song from India’s Got Latent S2, a fan wrote, “Can’t get out of this song.” Another one commented, “Vibe toh hai guru.” A third user wrote, “Alia’s baraati dance is a vibe.” One of the users also wrote, “I fell in love with Alia again.” Another user called the song a “banger.”
About the viral song from India’s Got Latent S2
While social media is going gaga over this song called “Chai Ki Tapri Pe”, the song is actually titled “Ballu Ha**mi”. The song is written by a rapper called Young AJ, who has also performed the rap sections of the song. As reported by India Today, it was a member of Young AJ’s team, Balram Vishwakarma, also known as Rocking Goli, who performed this song on India’s Got Latent Season 2.
The craze and praise just didn’t end with viral reels. Sharvari also posted an Instagram story with this song playing in the background. She tagged Samay Raina on it and wrote, “If you know, you know.” Netflix India also officially shared the viral video on its handle, further making the buzz stronger. A video of Samay Raina enjoying the song also went viral on X. Reacting to the post, a user on X wrote, “The Chai Ki Tapri song is a banger. Alia Bhatt’s dance along with Samay Raina is trending all over social media.”
On the first episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2, other standout moments were of contestant Avinash Agarwal, who performed as Donald Trump, and Sukrut Deo, who was praised by Alia Bhatt for his drunk man act.
As for Alia and Sharvari, their action film Alpha is scheduled to release in theaters on 3rd July. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in important roles.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More