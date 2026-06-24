‘Alia Bhatt’s baraati dance is a vibe’: Fans react to India’s Got Latent S2’s most-viral moment

Samay Raina’s controversial comedy show India’s Got Latent returned with an all-new season last week. The show is not just streaming on YouTube but also on Netflix India. The first episode featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari promoting their upcoming film Alpha. And while the episode had several viral moments, what seems to have become the highlight of the first episode is a desi anthem that Alia, Sharvari, and Samay grooved to as they wrapped up the episode.

India’s Got Latent’s most viral moment

After laughing out loud throughout the episode, what seems to have sent social media into overdrive is a song sequence that Alia Bhatt and Sharvari danced to at the end of the episode with Samay Raina, Balraj Ghai, and Ashish Solanki. The song is called “Chai Ki Tapri Pe”; it was performed by a contestant Balram Vishwakarma who appeared on the show. After praising the man’s spirit, Alia also suggested that they all should dance to the song. Who would have imagined that the actress would give the internet the show’s most viral moment yet?