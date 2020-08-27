Top Indian web series based on true events

Here's a list of web series based on real stories.

Indian streaming platforms are rife with content based on real-life events. Be it SonyLIV’s Avrodh: The Siege Within or Netflix’s Delhi Crime, the OTT platforms have been presenting viewers with a semi-fictionalised account of real-life occurrences.

So, if you like watching some serious content based on real-life events, you are in luck as we list a few well-made Indian web series which took inspiration from true stories.

The Verdict: State vs Nanavati

Streaming on: AltBalaji, ZEE5

Manav Kaul in The Verdict: State vs Nanavati. Manav Kaul in The Verdict: State vs Nanavati.

The Verdict: State vs Nanavati borrows its narrative from the infamous KM Nanavati vs State of Maharashtra case. It focuses on the 1959 murder case, when a decorated naval officer KM Nanavati fired three bullets and shot dead businessman Prem Ahuja after learning about an extra-marital affair with his wife, Sylvia. What makes the 10 episode web series different is, it not only follows the true story but also uses the real names of the people involved. Makarand Deshpande, Sumeet Vyas, Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla make the web series a gripping courtroom drama.

Avrodh: The Siege Within

Streaming on: SonyLIV

Avrodh: The Siege Within, streaming on SonyLIV, recounts the planning that went into the Indian government’s decision to avenge the killing of 19 soldiers at an Army base camp in Uri with surgical strikes on terrorist launch pads across Line of Control (LoC). Though the plot of the nine-episode web series is similar to 2019’s National Award-winning film Uri: The Surgical Strike, it is starkly different in its treatment. Unlike many military dramas, Avrodh is not marred by jingoistic dialogues or scenes. Helmed by Raj Acharya, the series starred Darshan Kumaar, Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Madhurima Tuli, Vikram Gokhale, Pavail Gulati and Anil George.

Kaafir

Streaming on: ZEE5

Inspired by a true story, Kaafir, starring Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina in the lead roles, is set in Kashmir. The web series, directed by Sonam Nair and written by Bhavani Iyer, narrates the story of Kainaz Akhtar (Mirza), a woman from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir who ends up in a jail in India and is declared a militant. She gives birth to a daughter in jail. Despite trying to prove her innocence for eight long years, Kainaz is looked upon as a terrorist until a famous journalist Vedant (Raina) hears her story and decides to bring justice to her. The web series can be watched for its beautiful cinematography and its portrayal of how the conflict between Indian and Pakistan has adversely affected the lives of people in both the countries.

Delhi Crime

Streaming on: Netflix

A still from Netflix’s Delhi Crime. A still from Netflix’s Delhi Crime.

The seven-episode Netflix series takes us back to the heinous rape that took place in Delhi in 2016. It showcases how the six men responsible for the crime were nabbed by the Delhi police. What makes Delhi Crime a perfect binge-watch is its able cast led by Shefali Shah and a crisp narrative by Richie Mehta. It is indeed one of the best Indian shows on Netflix.

Abhay

Streaming on: ZEE5

Kunal Kemmu in Abhay. Kunal Kemmu in Abhay.

The first episode of ZEE5’s crime thriller Abhay drew inspiration from the horrific account of serial murders, cannibalism, sexual abuse and necrophilia in Nithari, a small village in the suburbs of Noida, that had left everyone stunned in 2006.

Jamtara

Streaming on: Netflix

The story of Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega is based on true events around the phishing scams that take place in the city of Jamtara, Jharkhand. A gang of school dropouts led by Sunny Mondal (Sparsh Shrivastav) rob people of their money by posing as employees of reputable companies to extract personal information such as passwords and credit card details.

Rangbaaz

Streaming on: ZEE5

The first season of Rangbaaz, starring Saqib Saleem, Aahana Kumra, Ravi Kishan, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Ranvir Shorey, is based on the life of Indian gangster Shri Prakash Shukla. It shows the rise of Shukla from an innocent young boy who accidentally kills a man who teases his sister to the most dreaded criminal in Uttar Pradesh. Set in the 90s, the web series makes for an engaging crime thriller. The second season of the web series chronicles the life of another most wanted criminal of India, Anandpal Singh who operated in Rajasthan.

Special Ops

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Kay Kay Menon-led Disney Plus Hotstar espionage drama Special Ops takes inspiration from several terror attacks that took place in India in the last 19 years. Starting with the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament, it goes on to find the one mastermind behind 26/11 attacks and Kashmir terror attacks. Co-written and directed by Neeraj Pandey, the well-made web series finds its strength in its ensemble cast which includes talents like Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim, Meher Vij, Vipul Gupta, Sajjad Delafrooz, Parmeet Sethi and many others.

