Classic Indian TV shows you can binge-watch during lockdown

Here’s a list of TV shows you can watch while you practice social distancing. Here’s a list of TV shows you can watch while you practice social distancing.

Wondering what will you watch after new episodes of your favourite daily soaps stop playing on TV? Well, Indian television offered some really good shows in the 90s and early 2000s. Probably, you can catch up on those while you wait for your daily dose of entertainment to return.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Streaming on: Hotstar

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai starred Ratna Pathak Shah and Rupali Ganguly. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai starred Ratna Pathak Shah and Rupali Ganguly.

Funny, chaotic and relatable–this is how I can best define the Sarabhais who entertained the Indian audience back in the early 2000s. Everything, from Monisha’s middle-class habits and vocabulary that annoyed Maya, Rosesh’s poetry, Indravardhan pulling Rosesh’s leg all day long, deaf Madhusudan kaka annoying ‘hain’ to tech-geek Dushyant’s explanations, made people laugh. The show was renewed for a second season, but I still recommend you watch the first season if you are looking for some pure humour.

Fauji

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

SRK made his acting debut in the 1988 series Fauji. SRK made his acting debut in the 1988 series Fauji.

This 13-episode military drama provided viewers an insight into the training programme of army commandos. It introduced the audience to the buddy culture of the military where soldiers grow deep personal bonds with each other while they are away from their real families. Fauji also showed what life might be for a military spouse.

Zabaan Sambhal Ke

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Zabaan Sambhal Ke was immensely popular with the audiences. Zabaan Sambhal Ke was immensely popular with the audiences.

The Hindi sitcom Zabaan Sambhal Ke is the story of engineer Mohan Bharti (Pankaj Kapur) who is forced to teach Hindi in National Institute of Language (NIL). His students came from all corners of the country and the world. The interpersonal equations and eccentricities of the students created hilarious moments. The show became popular for its sharp writing and cast which included actors like Pankaj Kapur, Viju Khote, Shubha Khote and Tom Alter.

Powder

Streaming on: Sony LIV, Netflix

Pankaj Tripathi in TV series Powder. Pankaj Tripathi in TV series Powder.

This is one of those Indian TV series which didn’t get its due when it originally released in 2010 on Sony TV. Written and directed by Atul Sabharwal, the Yash Raj Films production is now streaming on Netflix and Sony LIV. One of the finest limited series to air on Indian television, Powder revolved around drug kingpin Naved Ansari (Pankaj Tripathi) and Usmaan Ali Malik (Manish Chaudhury), a senior officer in the Mumbai branch of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), who has pledged to nab Ansari.

Mahi Way

Streaming on: Netflix

Another YRF television show, Mahi Way came at a time when a lot of saas-bahu dramas dominated Indian television. It is the story of a 25-year-old bubbly girl Mahi. She wants to be successful in life and find her prince charming, but all of it she wants to do while being herself. She doesn’t want to follow societal norms of how one should look or behave.

Dekh Bhai Dekh

Streaming on: YouTube

1993 TV show Dekh Bhai Dekh, which premiered on Doordarshan, enjoys a cult status today. Produced by Jaya Bachchan, the comedy show starred Sushma Seth, Navin Nischol, Shekhar Suman, Farida Jalal, Bhavana Balsavar, Vishal Singh, Nattasha Singh and Deven Bhojani. It narrated the tale of the Diwan family whose three generations lived together in their ancestral bungalow. Together, they promised a perfect dose of humour in every episode which had a different tale to tell. If you haven’t watched it yet, this is the perfect time to watch it with your family.

24

Streaming on: Voot

Anil Kapoor brought the show 24 to India in which he was the lead actor. Anil Kapoor brought the show 24 to India in which he was the lead actor.

Based on the American series of the same name, 24 was packed with crisp narrative and impactful performances. Anil Kapoor appeared on the small screen as Jai Singh Rathod and owned his role of a counter-terrorist agent who would go to any length to protect his country from terror attacks, even if it means putting his family at risk. The TV series also starred Sakshi Tanwar, Mandira Bedi, Tisca Chopra and Neil Bhoopalam.

Office Office

Streaming on: Sony LIV

Mussaddilal aka Pankaj Kapur has to deal with the lethargic government workers to get his work done. Sometimes he is made to go from one department to another and sometimes he has to bribe an officer with ‘samosa’ to get his file approved. Usha Madam even made him cut vegetables while she worked on his file. The show focused on corruption in the public sector and in Mussaddilal’s tragedy, everyone found laughter.

Tu Tu Main Main

Streaming on: YouTube

Starring Reema Lagoo, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Thakur and Kuldeep Pawar and directed by Sachin Piglaonkar, Tu Tu Main Main is one of the most loved Hindi sitcoms. It showcased constant bickering between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law over the most mundane things. The light-hearted portrayal of the relationship of a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law found many takers.

Tara

Streaming on: YouTube

Tara was a rage among the audience in the 90s. It dealt with the story of four urban women, and their love, friendships, ambitions and secrets. The protagonist of the show, Tara falls in love with a married man, played by Alok Nath. But his teenage daughter refuses to accept her. While Tara was the central character of the show, the lives of all other characters revolved around her. Tara starred Navneet Nishan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Neha Sharad and Amita Nangia as the four lead characters.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd