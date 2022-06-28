Indian Predator The Butcher of Delhi: A chilling docu-series on serial killer who terrorised India’s capital

The streaming giant Netflix has released the trailer of its upcoming docu-series Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi. Directed by Ayesha Sood, the series will start streaming on July 20. The cast of the series is yet to be revealed.

In the trailer, we are told about a serial killer who murdered people, decapitated their corpses and even left the bodies at the gate of Tihar jail in the national capital. Along with the dead bodies, he left a note for the police, mocking them and challenging them to grab him if they can. We also get to hear from some of those who were involved in solving the case about how they hadn’t seen such a heinous crime in many years of their service.

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi looks like a promising thriller. Though the makers have refrained from mentioning the true case it is based on, it looks like the series follows the story of serial killer Chandrakant Jha who killed the victims by decapitating their heads and threw their dismembered body parts at various places around Delhi. He was given the death penalty in 2013.

The official logline of the series reads, “One city, one cold-blooded murderer and multiple horrifying crimes. Brace yourself for the most bone-chilling, blood-curdling true crime story you’ll ever see. Because this time, evil is closer than you thought it would be.”

Also read | Internal conflict and dwindling subscribers haunt Netflix

Talking about the whodunit, director Ayesha Sood shared, “The non-fiction space in India is constantly evolving and I am so happy to be a part of this to create a riveting story. As a filmmaker, I am keen to learn something from every project that I develop, and understanding this story and the investigation that it ensued, led me to discover a lot about human psychology and the justice system as well. I look forward to presenting through this docu-series on Netflix, a case that should have rocked the country but was missed.”