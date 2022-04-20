Indian Police Force teaser: Rohit Shetty-Sidharth Malhotra’s new cop show to shine spotlight on Delhi Police, watch

Sidharth Malhotra will be seen donning the uniform once again after Shershaah’s success, this time of a policeman. The first teaser of the cop drama, called Indian Police Force, by Rohit Shetty, was shared by the makers on Wednesday morning.

The clip showed Shetty’s team putting together the Amazon Prime Video show as Rohit himself was seen testing the car and guns on set. Later, as the clip is about to end, Malhotra shows up walking in slow motion as a blast goes off. Not much else is known about the web series yet, except Sidharth’s name in the show, Kabir Malik, and that this time Rohit will shine the spotlight on the Delhi Police instead of Mumbai Police or the Maharashtra police force.

See the first promo of the Sidharth Malhotra-led show here:

Sidharth also shared the promo on his social media and wrote, “When @itsrohitshetty sir says Action, you know he literally means it! Super stoked to enter the cop universe with the action king himself! @rohitshettypicturez @primevideoin. #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime now filming.”

After making blockbuster cop actioners with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar (Singham films, Simmba and Sooryavanshi), director Rohit Shetty is all set to add a new cop to the ever-growing list of policemen in his cop universe.

Rohit Shetty’s last directorial Sooryavanshi was a massive success, which also featured Ranveer and Ajay Devgn in special appearances. The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif film minted big bucks at the box office, especially considering the pandemic era we are currently living in. In fact, it was one of the first movies to run in theatres after the lockdown was lifted and people were allowed inside cinema halls. An iteration in his cop universe, Indian Police Force brings the shared universe to OTT. This is also Malhotra’s web debut.

Apart from this show, Rohit Shetty also has Cirkus in his kitty, which will once again see him collaborating with his Simmba star Ranveer Singh. The movie also features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma among others in significant parts. It’s slated to release this July.