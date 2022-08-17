scorecardresearch
Indian Matchmaking’s Aparna Shewakramani: ‘Sima Taparia and I did have a breakup, our values…’

US-based Indian lawyer Aparna Shewakramani was recently seen on the second season of Indian Matchmaking. Aparna had first appeared on Season 1 of the show.

Updated: August 17, 2022 11:06:17 am
Aparna opens up about her experience on Indian Matchmaking.

After her infamous turn in Netflix India series Indian Matchmaking Season 1, US-based Indian lawyer Aparna Shewakramani was recently seen on the second season of the show as well. However, things did not pan out the way both matchmaker Sima Taparia and Aparna had thought it would, with Aparna leaving the show mid-season. She features on the second season as well as she navigates the dating and looking for a prospective partner independently.

In fact, the tension between the two was palpable throughout the run of the series.

Speaking to Today, Aparna said, ”Sima and I did have a breakup, and it was about where our values didn’t align. The tension was that I’m more progressive and I view partnerships as equal between a man and a woman if it’s a heterosexual woman. I feel like we didn’t see eye-to-eye on a lot of things that surrounded our culture.”

Also Read |Indian Matchmaking Season 2 first impression: Sima Taparia’s ‘demanding’ clients still don’t want to ‘compromise’

During the same chat, Aparna also opened up about the amount of cyber bullying she had to go through due to her perceived attitude on the show.

“I’m not gonna lie, the months after Season One were really hard. They brought me to my knees in so many ways, with the cyber bullying and the death threats and the vitriol that I got,” Aparna mentioned.

The second season of Indian Matchmaking has largely garnered a negative response from the audience. Our own first impression of the show was not very positive either, with a section of it reading, “It would be reductive to call this show a ‘guilty pleasure’ as it casually glorifies toxic practices that Indians have been conditioned to follow for decades, even centuries. And judging by the first two episodes, Sima Taparia and her clients are still on the same path where people listing out what they want from a prospective spouse is seen as ‘demanding’ and trivial details like someone’s height and age are deal breakers.”

The show is currently streaming on Netflix. 

