Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia announces Season 2 release date, fans hope she has ‘better success rate than 0 per cent’ this time

Viral sensation Sima Taparia announced the release date of the second season of Netflix's hit reality show, Indian Matchmaking.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 12, 2022 9:04:59 am
Sima TapariaSima Taparia returns for Indian Matchmaking Season 2 (Photo: Netflix)

The stars have aligned as Sima Taparia is back to find the perfect match for single people. Indian Matchmaking Season 2 will premiere on Wednesday, August 10, on Netflix. The first few photos from the new season were shared by Sima on her official Instagram page. In the first photo, Sima folds her hands, and in the next few photos, we see the return of a few familiar faces, including Aparna  Shewakramani.

The post was captioned, “Sima from Mumbai is back! Indian Matchmaking Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, August 10 on Netflix. *Gets down on one knee and asks if there are plans for Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking. THE ANSWER IS YES.  SEEMA AUNTY AND INDIAN MATCHMAKING WILL RETURN FOR A SECOND SEASON.”

Also Read |Sima Taparia is back, but this time she is helping Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, watch video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sima Taparia (@simatapariaofficial)

Fans of the show couldn’t be more excited. One wrote, “I love you, and I am so excited the show is back for another season!” Another added, “Waiting for it!” On the Netflix page, some fans had rather different opinions. One wrote, “Can’t wait to hate-watch it.” Another fan wrote, “Hopefully this season she will have a better success rate than 0 %.”

Aparna Shewakramani teaser her return in a post, and said, “Hmm, feel like this could be better.” She had no luck in finding a match in season 1. She captioned her post, “I am on Indian matchmaking again. Catch it on Netflix, August 10!”

Indian Matchmaking revolves around Sima Taparia, a Mumbai-based matchmaker, who travels extensively around the world to help people find their true soulmates. She uses age-old methods such as consulting ‘kundalis’. She began to be fondly known as Sima Aunty, and the show became a hit during the coronavirus pandemic, despite attracting much controversy for endorsing traditions that are known to be regressive.

