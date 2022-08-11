Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia doesn’t think Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a good match: ‘He looks so small in front of her’

August 11, 2022 8:59:32 am
Sima Aunty returned to our lives on Wednesday, bringing back memories of the first lockdown and her trademark sass with the second season of Indian Matchmaking. The new season of the show also featured returning cast members such as Pradhyuman Maloo, Aparna Shewakramani and Nadia Jagessar. But an early highlight of the new season was Sima Aunty’s blanket rejection of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ relationship.
In the second episode of the show, the matchmaker Sima Taparia asked Nadia about how her ‘relationship’ with Shekhar, the bachelor Sima had set her up with, is going. Nadia told her that despite giving Shekhar repeated hints, she didn’t feel that he has similar feelings for her. But Sima knew the truth — that Nadia had flirted with another single at a party, and that she hadn’t told Shekhar about it yet. Sima also knew that this new person, Vishal, was seven years younger than Nadia.
To prove that their relationship could work, Nadia jokingly cited the example of Priyanka and Nick, who have an 11-year age-gap. “But I don’t feel it’s a good match, sorry to tell them,” Sima said. She added, “Just they have married, but it’s not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her, and she looks elder.”
Nadia couldn’t help but laugh in shock at what Sima had said. Spoiler alert, she ended up getting dumped by Vishal, after basically dumping Shekhar over FaceTime herself.
Subscriber Only Stories
Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 after a whirlwind romance. Earlier this year, they became parents to their first child, a baby girl they named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The baby spent several days in the NICU, Priyanka and Nick revealed in a social media post, before she was able to come home to them. The couple plans on revealing her face on her first birthday, Priyanka’s mother said in a recent interview.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him
Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than donePremium
Why Arjun Kapoor took ‘baby steps’ in going public with Malaika
Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor
Latest News
Keshav Maurya appointed Leader of the Legislative Council
Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Heavy fighting in Pisky; Russia, Kyiv spar on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
1,000 year-old antique idols seized in Tamil Nadu
Explained: What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Donald Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case
Chess an escape from war for South Sudan’s players
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces cash rewards for CWG medalists
Real beat Eintracht 2-0 for record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup win
North Korea declares victory over Covid, reveals Kim Jong Un suffered ‘fever’
Madras HC upholds transfer of 1,000 crocodiles to Gujarat zoo
What goes into a good apology?
Video of cop complaining about ‘poor quality mess food’ goes viral, probe ordered
CBI arrests engineer of power utility for taking bribe