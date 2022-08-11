Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia doesn’t think Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a good match: ‘He looks so small in front of her’

Sima Aunty returned to our lives on Wednesday, bringing back memories of the first lockdown and her trademark sass with the second season of Indian Matchmaking. The new season of the show also featured returning cast members such as Pradhyuman Maloo, Aparna Shewakramani and Nadia Jagessar. But an early highlight of the new season was Sima Aunty’s blanket rejection of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ relationship.

In the second episode of the show, the matchmaker Sima Taparia asked Nadia about how her ‘relationship’ with Shekhar, the bachelor Sima had set her up with, is going. Nadia told her that despite giving Shekhar repeated hints, she didn’t feel that he has similar feelings for her. But Sima knew the truth — that Nadia had flirted with another single at a party, and that she hadn’t told Shekhar about it yet. Sima also knew that this new person, Vishal, was seven years younger than Nadia.

To prove that their relationship could work, Nadia jokingly cited the example of Priyanka and Nick, who have an 11-year age-gap. “But I don’t feel it’s a good match, sorry to tell them,” Sima said. She added, “Just they have married, but it’s not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her, and she looks elder.”

Nadia couldn’t help but laugh in shock at what Sima had said. Spoiler alert, she ended up getting dumped by Vishal, after basically dumping Shekhar over FaceTime herself.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 after a whirlwind romance. Earlier this year, they became parents to their first child, a baby girl they named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The baby spent several days in the NICU, Priyanka and Nick revealed in a social media post, before she was able to come home to them. The couple plans on revealing her face on her first birthday, Priyanka’s mother said in a recent interview.