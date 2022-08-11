scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia doesn’t think Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a good match: ‘He looks so small in front of her’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas might be one of the most popular celebrity couples on the planet, but Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia doesn't think they're a good match.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 11, 2022 8:59:32 am
Sima Taparia said that Nick Jonas looks 'petite' in front of Priyanka Chopra.

Sima Aunty returned to our lives on Wednesday, bringing back memories of the first lockdown and her trademark sass with the second season of Indian Matchmaking. The new season of the show also featured returning cast members such as Pradhyuman Maloo, Aparna Shewakramani and Nadia Jagessar. But an early highlight of the new season was Sima Aunty’s blanket rejection of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ relationship.

In the second episode of the show, the matchmaker Sima Taparia asked Nadia about how her ‘relationship’ with Shekhar, the bachelor Sima had set her up with, is going. Nadia told her that despite giving Shekhar repeated hints, she didn’t feel that he has similar feelings for her. But Sima knew the truth — that Nadia had flirted with another single at a party, and that she hadn’t told Shekhar about it yet. Sima also knew that this new person, Vishal, was seven years younger than Nadia.

Also read |Indian Matchmaking Season 2 first impression: Sima Taparia’s ‘demanding’ clients still don’t want to ‘compromise’

To prove that their relationship could work, Nadia jokingly cited the example of Priyanka and Nick, who have an 11-year age-gap. “But I don’t feel it’s a good match, sorry to tell them,” Sima said. She added, “Just they have married, but it’s not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her, and she looks elder.”

Nadia couldn’t help but laugh in shock at what Sima had said. Spoiler alert, she ended up getting dumped by Vishal, after basically dumping Shekhar over FaceTime herself.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’Premium
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to ke...Premium
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to ke...

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 after a whirlwind romance. Earlier this year, they became parents to their first child, a baby girl they named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The baby spent several days in the NICU, Priyanka and Nick revealed in a social media post, before she was able to come home to them. The couple plans on revealing her face on her first birthday, Priyanka’s mother said in a recent interview.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 08:59:32 am

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

5

Behind Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, BJP-Shinde game plan to breach Sena strongholds

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Donald Trump to not answer...
Explained: What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Donald Trump to not answer...
Will Nitish Kumar be PM face against Modi in 2024? Why that's easier said...
Will Nitish Kumar be PM face against Modi in 2024? Why that's easier said...
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
How Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion
Himachal Pradesh

How Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Shashi Tharoor to receive France's highest civilian award
Delhi Confidential

Shashi Tharoor to receive France's highest civilian award

Premium
Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him
I-Day ‘terror attack plot’

Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done
Explained

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done

Premium
Why Arjun Kapoor took ‘baby steps’ in going public with Malaika
Koffee with Karan

Why Arjun Kapoor took ‘baby steps’ in going public with Malaika

Nitish aides approached us over his wish to be V-P: Sushil Modi

Nitish aides approached us over his wish to be V-P: Sushil Modi

Premium
Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise

Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise

Premium
Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor
Cattle smuggling case

Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Raksha Bandhan 2022, Akshay Kumar-Alka to Sara-Ibrahim
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Akshay Kumar-Alka to Sara-Ibrahim, Bollywood siblings who have each other’s back
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement